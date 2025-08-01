 |  Login 
US tool steel exports up 24.2 percent in May 2025

Friday, 01 August 2025 22:53:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 6,900 mt in May last year, up 24.2 percent from April and up 15.7 percent year on year. By value, tool steel exports totaled $14.6 million in May compared to $14.4 million in the previous month and $12.6 million in May 2024.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in May with 5,043 mt compared 4,515 mt in April and 4,698 mt in May last year. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,277 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US tool steel exports in May.


