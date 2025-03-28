US tool steel exports up 21.6 percent in January from December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 6,251 mt in January last year, up 21.6 percent from December and down 25.2 percent year on year. By value, tool steel exports totaled $13.2 million in January compared to $10.7 million in the previous month and $16.1 million in January 2024.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in January with 4,727 mt compared 3,452 mt in December and 5,309 mt in January last year. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,200 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US tool steel exports in January.