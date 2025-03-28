 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US tool steel exports up 21.6 percent in January from December

Friday, 28 March 2025 15:44:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 6,251 mt in January last year, up 21.6 percent from December and down 25.2 percent year on year. By value, tool steel exports totaled $13.2 million in January compared to $10.7 million in the previous month and $16.1 million in January 2024.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in January with 4,727 mt compared 3,452 mt in December and 5,309 mt in January last year. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,200 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US tool steel exports in January.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US merchant bar exports up 17.1 percent in January from December

28 Mar | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 24.1 percent in January from December

27 Mar | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 3.9 percent in January from December

27 Mar | Steel News

US cut-length plate imports up 36.8 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 15.1 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 32.6 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 52.3 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 11.9 percent in January from December

25 Mar | Steel News

US cold finished bar exports up 24.7 percent in January from December

25 Mar | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 33.8 percent in January from December

21 Mar | Steel News