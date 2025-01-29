US tool steel exports down 6.4 percent in November from October

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,417 mt in November last year, down 6.4 percent from October and down 26.3 percent year on year. By value, tool steel exports totaled $11.5 million in November compared to $12.1 million in the previous month and $15.3 million the same month in 2023.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in November with 4,080 mt compared 4,024 mt in October and 5,007 mt in November 2023. The other top export destination was Canada with 971 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US tool steel exports in November.