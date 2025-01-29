 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US tool steel exports down 6.4 percent in November from October

Wednesday, 29 January 2025 18:59:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,417 mt in November last year, down 6.4 percent from October and down 26.3 percent year on year. By value, tool steel exports totaled $11.5 million in November compared to $12.1 million in the previous month and $15.3 million the same month in 2023.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in November with 4,080 mt compared 4,024 mt in October and 5,007 mt in November 2023. The other top export destination was Canada with 971 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US tool steel exports in November.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US tin plate exports down 24.9 percent in November from October

29 Jan | Steel News

US merchant bar exports down 3.1 percent in November from October

28 Jan | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 16.1 percent in November from October

28 Jan | Steel News

US cut-length plate imports up 5.9 percent in November from October

28 Jan | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 16.9 percent in November from October

28 Jan | Steel News

US plates in coil imports down 49.3 percent in November from October

24 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 6.7 percent in November from October

24 Jan | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 34.2 percent in November from October

23 Jan | Steel News

US cold finished bar exports down 1.2 percent in November from October

23 Jan | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 5.8 percent in November from October

22 Jan | Steel News