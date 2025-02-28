US tool steel exports down 5.1 percent in December from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,141 mt in December last year, down 5.1 percent from November and up 8.1 percent year on year. By value, tool steel exports totaled $10.7 million in December compared to $11.5 million in the previous month and $10.5 million in December 2023.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in December with 3,452 mt compared 4,080 mt in November and 3,548 mt in December last year. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,328 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US tool steel exports in December.