US tool steel exports down 31.1 percent in March from February

Monday, 03 June 2024 11:59:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,958 mt in March this year, down 31.1 percent from February and down 39.6 percent year on year. By value tool steel exports totaled $12.8 million in March, compared to $15.9 million in the previous month and $19.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in March with 4,687 mt, compared to 5,184 mt in February and 6,533 mt in March last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in March.