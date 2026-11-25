According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 65,749 mt in September this year, down 26.0 percent from August and up 117.7 percent from September 2025. By value, rebar imports totaled $38.0 million in September 2026, compared to $48.7 million in the previous month and $13.8 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most rebar from South Korea in September with 36,999 mt, compared to 72,396 mt in August and 0 mt in September 2025. Other top sources of imported rebar in September include Turkey with 22,344 mt, the Dominican Republic with 3,065 mt and Mexico with 1,594 mt.