US rebar imports down 20.9 percent in August 2026 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 88,878 mt in August this year, down 20.9 percent from July and up 146.8 percent from August 2025. By value, rebar imports totaled $48.7 million in August 2026, compared to $59.0 million in the previous month and $19.7 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most rebar from South Korea in August with 72,396 mt, compared to 104,147 mt in July and 8,136 mt in August 2025. Other top sources of imported rebar in August include Cambodia with 10,125 mt, the Dominican Republic with 3,243 mt and Mexico with 1,380 mt.