US tool steel exports down 22.6 percent in April 2025

Monday, 07 July 2025 12:14:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,554 mt in April this year, down 22.6 percent from March and down 36.1 percent year on year. By value, tool steel exports totaled $14.4 million in April compared to $15.5 million in the previous month and $19.2 million in April 2024.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in April with 4,515 mt compared 5,367 mt in March and 7,191 mt in April last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US tool steel exports in April.


