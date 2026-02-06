 |  Login 
US HRC imports down 49.7 percent in November 2025

Friday, 06 February 2026 08:47:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 46,445 mt in November this year, down 49.7 percent from October and down 63.9 percent from November 2024. By value, HRC imports totaled $33.2 million in November this year, compared to $57.5 million in October and $138.5 million in the same month in 2024.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in November with 29,793 mt, compared to 49,808 mt in October and 120,416 mt in November 2024. Other top sources of imported HRC in November include Vietnam with 4,685 mt, Germany with 2,536 mt, and the Netherlands with 2,426 mt.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

