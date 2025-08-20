 |  Login 
US HRC imports down 35.0 percent in June 2025

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 02:49:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 84,244 mt in June this year, down 35.0 percent from May and down 46.0 percent from June 2024. By value, HRC imports totaled $56.8 million in June this year, compared to $91.7 million in May and $134.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in June with 50,747 mt, compared to 53,500 mt in May and 75,831 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in June include South Korea with 5,370 mt, Turkey with 4,428 mt, Egypt with 3,928 mt, and Vietnam with 3,863 mt.


