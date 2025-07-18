 |  Login 
US HRC imports up 50.8 percent in May 2025

Friday, 18 July 2025 20:18:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 129,667 mt in May this year, up 50.8 percent from April and down 10.9 percent from May 2024. By value, HRC imports totaled $91.7 million in May this year, compared to $62.7 million in April and $133.8 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in May with 53,500 mt, compared to 39,136 mt in April and 79,675 mt in May last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in May include South Korea with 32,369 mt, Turkey with 15,565 mt, the Netherlands with 11,874 mt, and Japan with 6,243 mt.


