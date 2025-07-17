US HRC exports up 31.6 percent in May 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 54,244 mt in May this year, up 31.6 percent from April and down 22.4 percent from May last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $60.6 million in May, compared to $44.1 million in the previous month and $72.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in May with 39,205 mt, compared to 32,862 mt in April and 41,396 mt in May last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 14,865 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in May.