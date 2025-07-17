 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US HRC exports up 31.6 percent in May 2025

Thursday, 17 July 2025 19:10:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 54,244 mt in May this year, up 31.6 percent from April and down 22.4 percent from May last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $60.6 million in May, compared to $44.1 million in the previous month and $72.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in May with 39,205 mt, compared to 32,862 mt in April and 41,396 mt in May last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 14,865 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in May.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 29, 2025

17 Jul | Flats and Slab

HRC prices in Europe show signs of bottoming out

17 Jul | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 17, 2025 

17 Jul | Longs and Billet

Brazilian HRC export price increase in two weeks

16 Jul | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s HRC import market firms up, but local offers gain more attention

16 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC offers surge amid higher local and futures prices, but buyers cautious

16 Jul | Flats and Slab

Modest gain in ex-China CRC prices as local offers and futures strengthen

16 Jul | Flats and Slab

UAE’s HRC import activity declines amid rising prices

16 Jul | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 16, 2025 

16 Jul | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 15, 2025 

15 Jul | Longs and Billet