 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US HRC exports down 3.6 percent in June 2025

Monday, 18 August 2025 21:58:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 52,315 mt in June this year, down 3.6 percent from May and down 18.4 percent from June last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $57.8 million in June, compared to $60.6 million in the previous month and $66.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in June with 37,938 mt, compared to 39,205 mt in May and 38,054 mt in June last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 14,224 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in June.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Steady Japanese and S. Korean HRC offers in Pakistan offset Chinese price volatility

19 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC offer prices stable, Gulf sees discounted deal, Europe stays quiet

19 Aug | Flats and Slab

UAE buyers still active in HRC imports, favoring China and India

19 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC market subdued amid falling local prices, futures volatility

19 Aug | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 2.1 percent in June 2025 from May

19 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 19, 2025 

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

Nucor weekly CSP for hot rolled coils continues lower amid spot market declines

18 Aug | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade prices gain amid restocking expectations and costlier landed price of imports

18 Aug | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices continue down on faltering demand; mills entice buyers

18 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 18, 2025 

18 Aug | Longs and Billet