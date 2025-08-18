US HRC exports down 3.6 percent in June 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 52,315 mt in June this year, down 3.6 percent from May and down 18.4 percent from June last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $57.8 million in June, compared to $60.6 million in the previous month and $66.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in June with 37,938 mt, compared to 39,205 mt in May and 38,054 mt in June last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 14,224 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in June.