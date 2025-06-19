US HRC exports down 31.8 percent in April from March

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 41,222 mt in April this year, down 31.8 percent from March and down 46.6 percent from April last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $44.1 million in April, compared to $63.1 million in the previous month and $80.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in April with 32,862 mt, compared to 39,472 mt in March and 47,583 mt in April last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 8,170 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in April.