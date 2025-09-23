 |  Login 
US HRC imports up 16.7 percent in July 2025

Tuesday, 23 September 2025 05:11:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 98,286 mt in July this year, up 16.7 percent from June and down 37.3 percent from July 2024. By value, HRC imports totaled $66.3 million in July this year, compared to $56.8 million in June and $135.5 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from South Korea in July with 36,587 mt, compared to 5,370 mt in June and 9,375 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in July include Canada with 36,238 mt, Egypt with 9,722 mt, Sweden with 3,441 mt, the Netherlands with 2,524 mt, Mexico with 2,499 mt, New Zealand 1,598 mt, Germany with 1,572 mt, France with 1,418 mt, and Belgium with 1,268 mt.


