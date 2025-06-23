 |  Login 
US HRC imports down 28.6 percent in April from March

Monday, 23 June 2025 05:39:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 85,971 mt in April this year, down 28.6 percent from March and down 53.5 percent from April 2024. By value, HRC imports totaled $62.7 million in April this year, compared to $86.6 million in March and $165.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in April with 39,136 mt, compared to 52,455 mt in March and 71,964 mt in April last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in April include South Korea with 23,955 mt, Japan with 10,923 mt, the Netherlands with 3,286 mt, and Brazil with 3,350 mt.


