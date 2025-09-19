 |  Login 
US HRC exports up 0.64 percent in July 2025

Friday, 19 September 2025 05:41:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 61,610 mt in July this year, up 0.64 percent from June and down 9.9 percent from July last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $80.3 million in July, compared to $82.8 million in the previous month and $84.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in July with 48,646 mt, compared to 45,767 mt in June and 53,484 mt in July last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 12,600 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in July.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

