US HRC exports down 4.6 percent in November 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 46,304 mt in November this year, down 4.6 percent from October and down 16.9 percent from November 2024. By value, HRC exports totaled $50.9 million in November, compared to $53.6 million in the previous month and $68.2 million the same month in 2024.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in November with 31,877 mt, compared to 29,752 mt in October and 34,428 mt in November 2024. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 14,048 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in November.