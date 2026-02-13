US hot rolled bar exports down 21.2 percent in November 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 22,972 mt in November this year, down 21.2 percent from October and down 16.9 percent in November 2024. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $41.1 million in November, compared to $50.8 million in the previous month and $46.4 million in the same month in 2024.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in November with 13,660 mt, compared to 14,674 mt in October and 27,661 mt in November 2024. The other top destination was Canada with 7,999 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar in November.