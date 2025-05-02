US tool steel exports down 17.0 percent in February from January

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,188 mt in February last year, down 17.0 percent from January and dow 40.1 percent year on year. By value, tool steel exports totaled $11.4 million in February compared to $13.2 million in the previous month and $16.0 million in February 2024.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in February with 7,744 mt compared 4,727 mt in January and 5,184 mt in February last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US tool steel exports in February.