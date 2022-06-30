﻿
US tool steel exports down 11.9 percent in April

Thursday, 30 June 2022 18:22:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 7,396 mt in April 2022, down 11.9 percent from March but up 22.4 percent from April 2021. By value, tool steel totaled $14.4 million in April, compared to $16.8 million in the previous month and $11.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in April with 4,149 mt, compared to 6,024 mt in March and 319 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,629 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in April.


