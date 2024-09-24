US structural pipe and tube exports up 11.8 percent in July from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 10,592 mt in July this year, up 11.8 percent from June and up 4.6 percent from July last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $16.9 million in July, compared to $17.1 million in the previous month and $19.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in July with 6,269 mt, compared to 5,461 mt in June and 4,855 mt in July last year. The other top export destination was Mexico with 3,840 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube in July.