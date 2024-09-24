 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US structural pipe and tube exports up 11.8 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 15:56:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 10,592 mt in July this year, up 11.8 percent from June and up 4.6 percent from July last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $16.9 million in July, compared to $17.1 million in the previous month and $19.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in July with 6,269 mt, compared to 5,461 mt in June and 4,855 mt in July last year. The other top export destination was Mexico with 3,840 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube in July.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Indian stainless steel producers seek surtax on imports from China

24 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosçelik supplies pipes for Saudi Arabian water reservoir project

23 Sep | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts decline week-on-week

23 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.2 percent in August from July

20 Sep | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 13.1 percent in July from June

20 Sep | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 17.1 percent in July from June

20 Sep | Steel News

Tenaris installs electric induction coil in Colombia

20 Sep | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 35.3 percent in July from June

19 Sep | Steel News

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 79.1 percent in January-August

19 Sep | Steel News

US issues preliminary results of AD/CVD reviews on light-walled rectangular pipe from China

18 Sep | Steel News