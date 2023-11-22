US structural pipe and tube exports down 15.3 percent in September

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 8,143 mt in September 2023, down 15.3 percent from August and down 35.0 percent from September 2022. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $15.5 million in September, compared to $19.7 million in the previous month and $26.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in September with 4,246 mt, compared to 4,674 mt in August and 6,567 mt in September 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,229 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in September.


