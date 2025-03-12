US steel imports up 43.9 percent in January from December

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in January this year up 43.9 percent from December and up 20.5 percent year on year to total 2,790,285 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in January totaled $3.09 billion, compared to $2.33 billion in December and $2.88 billion in January last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in January include: Canada with 588,903 mt, Brazil with 531,053 mt, Mexico with 428,740 mt, South Korea with 295,922 mt, Japan with 88,269 mt, and Germany with 87,897 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 678,697 mt in January, up from 268,859 mt in December and 560,957 mt in January last year. Flat product imports totaled 922,377 mt in January, up from 874,434 mt in December and up from 900,994 mt in January 2024. Long product imports totaled 550,098 mt in January, up from 336,584 mt in December and up from 384,495 mt in January last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 529,099 mt in January, up from 375,973 mt in December and 382,884 mt in January 2024.