 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US steel imports up 3.2 percent in December from November

Tuesday, 11 February 2025 23:19:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in December this year up 3.2 percent from November and up 1.9 percent year on year to total 1,938,797 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in December totaled $2.32 billion, compared to $2.27 billion in November and $2.31 billion in December last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in December include: Canada with 472,473 mt, Mexico with 296,899 mt, South Korea with 189,660 mt, Brazil with 103,379 mt, Vietnam with 99,237 mt, and Romania with 89,165 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 268,859 mt in December, down from 417,239 mt in November and 413,907 mt in December last year. Flat product imports totaled 874,434 mt in December, up from 742,661 mt in November and up from 751,695 mt in December 2023. Long product imports totaled 336,584 mt in December, up from 302,348 mt in November and up from 315,082 mt in December last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 375,973 mt in December, up from 328,249 mt in November and 345,880 mt in December 2023.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US steel exports down 7.9 percent in December from November

11 Feb | Steel News

US tool steel exports down 6.4 percent in November from October

29 Jan | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 24.9 percent in November from October

29 Jan | Steel News

US merchant bar exports down 3.1 percent in November from October

28 Jan | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 16.1 percent in November from October

28 Jan | Steel News

US cut-length plate imports up 5.9 percent in November from October

28 Jan | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 16.9 percent in November from October

28 Jan | Steel News

US plates in coil imports down 49.3 percent in November from October

24 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 6.7 percent in November from October

24 Jan | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 34.2 percent in November from October

23 Jan | Steel News