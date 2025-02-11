US steel imports up 3.2 percent in December from November

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in December this year up 3.2 percent from November and up 1.9 percent year on year to total 1,938,797 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in December totaled $2.32 billion, compared to $2.27 billion in November and $2.31 billion in December last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in December include: Canada with 472,473 mt, Mexico with 296,899 mt, South Korea with 189,660 mt, Brazil with 103,379 mt, Vietnam with 99,237 mt, and Romania with 89,165 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 268,859 mt in December, down from 417,239 mt in November and 413,907 mt in December last year. Flat product imports totaled 874,434 mt in December, up from 742,661 mt in November and up from 751,695 mt in December 2023. Long product imports totaled 336,584 mt in December, up from 302,348 mt in November and up from 315,082 mt in December last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 375,973 mt in December, up from 328,249 mt in November and 345,880 mt in December 2023.