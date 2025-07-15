US steel imports up 19.6 percent in May 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in May this year up 19.6 percent from April and down 12.9 percent year on year to total 2,256,042 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in May totaled $2.39 billion, compared to $2.19 billion in April and $3.13 billion in May last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in April include: Canada with 367,617 mt, Brazil with 363,553 mt, South Korea with 283,538 mt, Mexico with 271,325 mt, Germany with 97,558 mt, and Vietnam with 88,454 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 627,603 mt in May, up from 412,511 mt in April and 546,600 mt in May last year. Flat product imports totaled 735,940 mt in May, up from 652,779 mt in April and down from 1,012,065 mt in May 2024. Long product imports totaled 340,318 mt in May, up from 318,924 mt in April and down from 487,757 mt in May last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 460,754 mt in May, up from 419,399 mt in April and up from 450,261 mt in May 2024.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the share of imports in the US steel market in May 2025 was estimated at 20 percent, unchanged from 20 percent in April.