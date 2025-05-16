US steel imports up 11.6 percent in March from February

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in March this year up 11.6 percent from February and down 0.6 percent year on year to total 2,271,358 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in March totaled $2.61 billion, compared to $2.30 billion in February and $2.77 billion in March last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in March include: Canada with 448,626 mt, Brazil with 389,380 mt, Mexico with 352,899 mt, South Korea with 229,327 mt, Taiwan with 106,049 mt, and Germany with 104,371 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 596,974 mt in March, up from 543,846 mt in February and 447,657 mt in March last year. Flat product imports totaled 777,041 mt in March, up from 736,460 mt in February and down from 951,174 mt in March 2024. Long product imports totaled 368,415 mt in March, up from 353,306 mt in February and down from 409,234 mt in March last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 425,938 mt in March, up from 317,909 mt in February and 399,460 mt in March 2024.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the share of imports in the US steel market in March 2025 was estimated at 21 percent, compared to 25 percent in February.