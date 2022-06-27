US steel imports up 0.2 percent in May

Monday, 27 June 2022 18:35:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in May 2022 increased by 0.2 percent from April to total 2,484,767 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows an 8.4 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel imports in May totaled $3.78 billion, compared to $3.68 billion in April and $2.45 billion in May 2021.

Top sources for US steel imports in May include: Canada, with 572,956 mt; Mexico, with 437,434 mt; South Korea, with 211,756 mt; Turkey, with 140,907 mt; and Brazil, with 116,572 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 354,939 mt in May, down from 406,213 mt in April and 598,818 mt in May 2021. Flat product imports totaled 942,314 mt in May, down from 1,003,178 mt in April but up from 935,712 mt in May 2021. Long product imports totaled 608,122 mt in May, up from 508,952 mt in April and 393,888 mt in May 2021. Pipe and tube imports totaled 471,083 mt in May, up from 440,306 mt in April and 297,233 mt in May 2021.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in May 2022 was estimated at 25 percent, compared to 27 percent in April and 24 percent year-to-date.