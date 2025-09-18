US steel imports down 9.8 percent in July 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in July this year down 9.8 percent from June and down 6.9 percent year on year to total 2,034,212 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in July totaled $2.19 billion, compared to $2.13 billion in June and $2.72 billion in July last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in June include: South Korea with 300,297 mt, Brazil with 273,213 mt, Canada with 272,776 mt, Mexico with 230,309 mt, Taiwan with 118,766 mt, and Germany with 97,596 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 490,925 mt in July, up from 523,303 mt in June and 352,251 mt in July last year. Flat product imports totaled 711,500 mt in July, up from 629,438 mt in June and down from 950,587 mt in July 2024. Long product imports totaled 374,307 mt in July, up from 446,704 mt in June and down from 485,387 mt in July last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 371,651 mt in July, up from 364,864 mt in June and up from 308,174 mt in July 2024.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the share of imports in the US steel market in July 2025 was estimated at 19 percent, the same as June.