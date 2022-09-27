﻿
US steel imports down 6.2 percent in August

Tuesday, 27 September 2022
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in August 2022 decreased by 6.2 percent from July to total 2,278,382 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 2.4 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in August totaled $3.53 billion, compared to $3.92 billion in July and $3.05 billion in August 2021.

Top sources for US steel imports in August include: Canada, with 534,034 mt; Mexico, with 439,718 mt; South Korea, with 160,927 mt; Brazil, with 159,542 mt; and Vietnam, with 96,925 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 373,042 mt in August, up from 344,916 mt in July but down from 535,763 mt in August 2021. Flat product imports totaled 973,969 mt in August, up from 917,375 mt in July and 965,021 mt in August 2021. Long product imports totaled 429,479 mt in August, down from 578,301 mt in July but up from 380,357 mt in August 2021. Pipe and tube imports totaled 403,575 mt in August, down from 485,124 mt in July but up from 310,803 mt in August 2021.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in August 2022 was estimated at 23 percent, compared to 25 percent in July and 24 percent year-to-date.


