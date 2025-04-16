US steel imports down 27.1 percent in February from January

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in February this year down 27.1 percent from January and down 9.3 percent year on year to total 2,035,438 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in February totaled $2.3 billion, compared to $3.09 billion in January and $2.64 billion in February last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in February include: Canada with 437,031 mt, Brazil with 404,113 mt, Mexico with 253,418 mt, South Korea with 175,679 mt, Japan with 103,801 mt, and Germany with 80,428 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 543,846 mt in February, down from 678,697 mt in January and 646,000 mt in February last year. Flat product imports totaled 736,460 mt in February, down from 922,377 mt in January and down from 775,827 mt in February 2024. Long product imports totaled 353,346 mt in February, down from 550,098 mt in January and down from 395,251 mt in February last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 317,909 mt in February, down from 529,099 mt in January and 353,368 mt in February 2024.