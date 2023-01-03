US steel imports down 17 percent in November

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 22:19:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in November 2022 decreased by 17.0 percent from October to total 1,820,442 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 30.7 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in November totaled $2.78 billion, compared to $3.28 billion in October and $3.65 billion in November 2021.

Top sources for US steel imports in November include: Canada, with 476,832 mt; Mexico, with 227,099 mt; Brazil, with 131,729 mt; South Korea, with 125,937 mt; and Germany, with 107,356 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 214,769 mt in November, down from 395,723 mt in October and 500,497 mt in November 2021. Flat product imports totaled 743,288 mt in November, down from 825,701 mt in October and 1,164,858 mt in November 2021. Long product imports totaled 334,861 mt in November, down from 430,133 mt in October and 492,387 mt in November 2021. Pipe and tube imports totaled 456,378 mt in November, down from 457,489 mt in October but up from 381,476 mt in November 2021.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in November 2022 was estimated at 22 percent, compared to 23 percent in October and 24 percent year-to-date.