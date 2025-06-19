US steel imports down 16.9 percent in April from March

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in April this year down 16.9 percent from March and down 25.8 percent year on year to total 1,886,440 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in April totaled $ billion, compared to $ billion in March and $ billion in April last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in April include: Canada with 392,884 mt, Brazil with 271,531 mt, Mexico with 141,925 mt, South Korea with 167,548 mt, Vietnam with 60,258 mt, and Germany with 109,296 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 412,511 mt in April, down from 596,974 mt in March and 629,380 mt in April last year. Flat product imports totaled 652,779 mt in April, down from 777,041 mt in March and down from 992,725 mt in April 2024. Long product imports totaled 318,924 mt in April, down from 368,415 mt in March and down from 480,680 mt in April last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 419,399 mt in April, down from 425,938 mt in March and up from 342,827 mt in April 2024.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the share of imports in the US steel market in April 2025 was estimated at 20 percent, compared to 21 percent in March.