US HRC imports up 0.7 percent in December 2025 from November

Monday, 02 March 2026 13:50:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 46,808 mt in December last year, up 0.7 percent from November and down 76.8 percent from December 2024. By value, HRC imports totaled $31.1 million in December last year, compared to $33.1 million in November and $145 million in the same month in 2024.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in December with 21,151 mt, compared to 29,793 mt in November and 87,011 mt in December 2024. Other top sources of imported HRC in December include South Korea with 12,903 mt, the Netherlands with 4,861 mt, and Mexico with 3,785 mt.


