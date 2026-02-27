 |  Login 
US HRC exports down 21.8 percent in December 2025 from November

Friday, 27 February 2026 15:39:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 36,183 mt in December this year, down 21.8 percent from November and 41.3 percent from December 2024. By value, HRC exports totaled $38.9 million in December, compared to $50.9 million in the previous month and $57.9 million in the same month of 2024.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in December with 26,135 mt, compared to 31,877 mt in November and 40,571 mt in December 2024. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 9,889 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in December.


