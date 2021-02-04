﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel import permits up 42.2 percent in January

Thursday, 04 February 2021 20:14:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of January 2021 totaled 1,929,117 mt. This was a 42.2 percent increase from the 1,356,736 mt in preliminary census data totals recorded in December but a 32.7 percent decrease from the 2,865,438 mt in census data totals recorded in January 2020.

In January, import permits for flat steel products totaled 549,743 mt, down 17.2 percent from December’s census data; import permits for long steel products totaled 300,073 mt, up 15.9 percent from December; import permits for pipe and tube products totaled 201,983 mt, down 19.9 percent from December; and import permits for semi-finished products totaled 788,953 mt, up 512.5 percent from December.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in January were Brazil (525,005 mt), Canada (480,023 mt), Mexico (297,712 mt), Korea (113,427 mt), and Russia (82,827 mt).


Tags: USA  North America  trading  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03  Feb

US mechanical tubing exports up 3.6 percent in November
28  Jan

US steel imports up 8.9 percent in December
25  Jan

US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.9 percent in November
22  Jan

US tin plate exports down 9.4 percent in November
19  Jan

US beam exports down 17.5 percent in November