US steel import permits down 16.7 percent in April

Monday, 09 May 2022 19:48:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of April 2022 totaled 2,339,391 mt. This was a 16.7 percent decrease from the 2,807,053 mt in final census data totals recorded in March and a 2.4 percent decrease from the 2,396,753 mt in census data totals recorded in April 2021.

In April, import permits for flat steel products totaled 921,872 mt, down 18.5 percent from March’s census data; import permits for long steel products totaled 481,427 mt, down 15.9 percent from March; import permits for pipe and tube products totaled 387,375 mt, down 17.5 percent from March; and import permits for semi-finished products totaled 436,076 mt, down 16.6 percent from March.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in April were Canada (528,624 mt), Mexico (355,316 mt), Brazil (234,383 mt), South Korea (179,278 mt), and Taiwan (93,927 mt).