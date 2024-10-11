 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US steel exports up by 2.8 percent in August from July

Friday, 11 October 2024 00:58:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in August this year increased 2.8 percent from July but down 5.4 percent year on year to 764,442 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in August totaled $540.4 million, compared to $524.8 million in July and $597.5 million in August last year.

Steel exports to Canada in August up 4.2 percent compared to July and were up down 27.0 percent year on year to 291,819 mt, while exports to Mexico up 6.7 percent month on month and were up 13.8 percent compared to August last year to 430,361 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in August included the Dominican Republic with 6,976 mt, China with 2,821 mt, Brazil with 1,486 mt, India with 1,589, and the United Kingdom with 1,539 mt.

Major steel products exported in August include HDG at 134,234 mt, hot rolled sheets at 88,714 mt, cut-length steel plates at 84,214 mt, cold rolled sheets at 72,234 mt, and plates in coil at 42,980 mt.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US steel imports decrease by 2.01 percent in August from July

11 Oct | Steel News

US iron and steel scrap exports up by 28.1 percent in August from July

10 Oct | Steel News

Oct.1 dockworker strike to affect containerized imports, finished steel products, steel experts say

28 Sep | Steel News

US tool steel exports up 0.7 percent in July from June

26 Sep | Steel News

US merchant bar exports up 1.2 percent in July from June

26 Sep | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports down 5.5 percent in July from June

26 Sep | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 17.4 percent in July from June

26 Sep | Steel News

US cut-length plate imports up 138.6 percent in July from June

25 Sep | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 1.6 percent in July from June

25 Sep | Steel News

US plate in coil imports up 16.2 percent in July from June

24 Sep | Steel News