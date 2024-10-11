US steel exports up by 2.8 percent in August from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in August this year increased 2.8 percent from July but down 5.4 percent year on year to 764,442 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in August totaled $540.4 million, compared to $524.8 million in July and $597.5 million in August last year.

Steel exports to Canada in August up 4.2 percent compared to July and were up down 27.0 percent year on year to 291,819 mt, while exports to Mexico up 6.7 percent month on month and were up 13.8 percent compared to August last year to 430,361 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in August included the Dominican Republic with 6,976 mt, China with 2,821 mt, Brazil with 1,486 mt, India with 1,589, and the United Kingdom with 1,539 mt.

Major steel products exported in August include HDG at 134,234 mt, hot rolled sheets at 88,714 mt, cut-length steel plates at 84,214 mt, cold rolled sheets at 72,234 mt, and plates in coil at 42,980 mt.