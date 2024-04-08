US steel exports up 8.9 percent in February

Monday, 08 April 2024 20:04:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in February 2024 increased 8.9 percent from January to total 761,900 mt.

A year-on-year comparison shows a 6.8 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in February totaled $1.33 billion, compared to $1.25 billion in January and $1.24 million in February 2023.

Steel exports to Canada in February decreased 52.4 percent to 332,968 mt, and decreased 5.1 percent from February 2023. Exports to Mexico increased 12.9 percent month-on-month to 379,604 mt, which is up 19.5 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in February include: Belgium, with 6,206 mt; Australia, with 4,579 mt; India, with 3,299 mt; China, with 2,505 mt; and Germany, with 1,933 mt.

Major steel products exported in February include HDG, at 120,541 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 92,999 mt; cut-length plates, at 90,125 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 59,897 mt; and plates in coil, at 41,774 mt.