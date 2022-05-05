US steel exports up 15.9 percent in March

Thursday, 05 May 2022 20:43:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in March 2022 increased 15.9 percent from February to total 764,882 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 6.7 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in March totaled $1.43 billion, compared to $1.19 billion in February and $1.04 billion in March 2021.

Steel exports to Canada in March increased 28.2 percent to 379,679 mt, and increased 13.9 percent from March 2021. Exports to Mexico increased 7.9 percent month-on-month to 337,720 mt, which is up 1.1 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in March include: Australia, with 2,647 mt; China, with 2,615 mt; Pakistan, with 2,520 mt; Colombia, with 2,345 mt; and Israel, with 2,327 mt.

Major steel products exported in March include HDG, at 119,535 mt; cut-length plates, at 91,382 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 67,270 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 66,029 mt; and plates in coil, at 36,867 mt.