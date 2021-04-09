﻿
English
US steel exports up 0.9 percent in February

Friday, 09 April 2021 19:05:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in February 2021 increased 0.9 percent from January to total 614,533 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 0.2 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel exports in February totaled $829.2 million, compared to $822.6 million in January and $844.6 million in February 2020.

Steel exports to Canada in February decreased 11.4 percent to 272,338 mt, and decreased 7.2 percent from February 2020. Exports to Mexico increased 5.5 percent month-on-month to 277,288 mt, which is also up 5.5 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in February include: Hong Kong, with 24,667 mt; Dominican Republic, with 3,501 mt; India, with 2,978 mt; China, with 2,707 mt; and Brazil, with 2,422 mt.

Major steel products exported in February include HDG, at 100,458 mt; cut-length plates, at 74,310 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 50,584 mt; CRC, at 45,753 mt; and plates in coil, at 36,395 mt.


