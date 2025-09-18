US steel exports up 0.8 percent in July 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in July this year up 0.8 percent from June and down 23.9 percent year on year to 565,107 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in July totaled $1.06 billion, compared to $1.08 billion in June and $1.29 billion in July last year.

Steel exports to Mexico in July were up 3.7 percent compared to June and were down 15.0 percent year on year to 341,159 mt, while exports to Canada were down 6.4 percent month on month and down 35.3 percent compared to July last year to 186,222 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in July included Brazil with 5,795 mt, China with 4,957 mt, and the Dominican Republic with 2,003 mt.

Major steel products exported in July include HDG at 106,985 mt, hot rolled sheets at 57,946 mt, cut-length steel plates at 79,959 mt, cold rolled sheets at 61,610 mt, and plates in coil at 33,838 mt.