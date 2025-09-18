 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US steel exports up 0.8 percent in July 2025

Thursday, 18 September 2025 01:57:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in July this year up 0.8 percent from June and down 23.9 percent year on year to 565,107 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in July totaled $1.06 billion, compared to $1.08 billion in June and $1.29 billion in July last year.

Steel exports to Mexico in July were up 3.7 percent compared to June and were down 15.0 percent year on year to 341,159 mt, while exports to Canada were down 6.4 percent month on month and down 35.3 percent compared to July last year to 186,222 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in July included Brazil with 5,795 mt, China with 4,957 mt, and the Dominican Republic with 2,003 mt.

Major steel products exported in July include HDG at 106,985 mt, hot rolled sheets at 57,946 mt, cut-length steel plates at 79,959 mt, cold rolled sheets at 61,610 mt, and plates in coil at 33,838 mt.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US HDG exports up 1.3 percent in July 2025

18 Sep | Steel News

US steel imports down 9.8 percent in July 2025

18 Sep | Steel News

US iron and steel scrap exports down 0.7 percent in July 2025

15 Sep | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 29.3 percent in June 2025 from May

03 Sep | Steel News

US cold finished bar exports slightly down in June 2025 from May

03 Sep | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 21.9 percent in June 2025

26 Aug | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 24.5 percent in June 2025

26 Aug | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 28.7 percent in June 2025

26 Aug | Steel News

US rebar exports down 44.5 percent in June 2025

26 Aug | Steel News

US rebar imports up 71.1 percent in June 2025

25 Aug | Steel News