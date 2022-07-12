﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel exports down 4.4 percent in May

Tuesday, 12 July 2022 20:05:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in May 2022 decreased 4.4 percent from April to total 719,314 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 6.9 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in May totaled $1.36 billion, compared to $1.39 billion in April and $1.04 billion in May 2021.

Steel exports to Canada in May decreased 0.3 percent to 361,951 mt, but increased 24.6 percent from May 2021. Exports to Mexico decreased 6.6 percent month-on-month to 308,843 mt, which is down 6.8 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in May include: China, with 3,082 mt; Pakistan, with 2,425 mt; Netherlands, with 2,291 mt; Bahamas, with 2,255 mt; and United Kingdom, with 2,142 mt.

Major steel products exported in May include HDG, at 114,514 mt; cut-length plates, at 84,484 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 51,718 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 47,164 mt; and plates in coil, at 38,803 mt.


Tags: US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US plates in coil imports up 6.0 percent in May

12 Jul | Steel News

US steel import permits up 1.4 percent in June

11 Jul | Steel News

US merchant bar exports up 7.7 percent in April

01 Jul | Steel News

US CRC imports up 10.5 percent in May

01 Jul | Steel News

US tool steel exports down 11.9 percent in April

30 Jun | Steel News

US HRC imports up 11.4 percent in May

30 Jun | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 9.7 percent in April

29 Jun | Steel News

US slab imports down 19.2 percent in May

29 Jun | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 7.5 percent in April

28 Jun | Steel News

US HDG imports down 18.5 percent in May

28 Jun | Steel News