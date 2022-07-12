US steel exports down 4.4 percent in May

Tuesday, 12 July 2022 20:05:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in May 2022 decreased 4.4 percent from April to total 719,314 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 6.9 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in May totaled $1.36 billion, compared to $1.39 billion in April and $1.04 billion in May 2021.

Steel exports to Canada in May decreased 0.3 percent to 361,951 mt, but increased 24.6 percent from May 2021. Exports to Mexico decreased 6.6 percent month-on-month to 308,843 mt, which is down 6.8 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in May include: China, with 3,082 mt; Pakistan, with 2,425 mt; Netherlands, with 2,291 mt; Bahamas, with 2,255 mt; and United Kingdom, with 2,142 mt.

Major steel products exported in May include HDG, at 114,514 mt; cut-length plates, at 84,484 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 51,718 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 47,164 mt; and plates in coil, at 38,803 mt.