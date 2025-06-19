US steel exports down 17.5 percent in April from March

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in April this year down 17.5 percent from March and down 31.2 percent year on year to 525,012 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in April totaled $1.04 billion, compared to $1.16 billion in March and $1.36 billion in April last year.

Steel exports to Mexico in April were down 0.19 percent compared to March and were down 18.3 percent year on year to 324,880 mt, while exports to Canada were down 36.5 percent month on month and down 47.5 percent compared to April last year to 165,307 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in April included the United Kingdom with 1,888 mt, China with 1,885 mt, Brazil with 2,236 mt, and India with 1,159 mt.

Major steel products exported in April include HDG at 96,895 mt, hot rolled sheets at 41,222 mt, cut-length steel plates at 61,980 mt, cold rolled sheets at 55,386 mt, and plates in coil at 22,978 mt.