US standard pipe imports up 41.4 percent in December from November

Monday, 24 February 2025 20:58:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 92,517 mt in December this year, up 41.4 percent from November and up 44.9 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $94.6 million in December, compared to $74.0 million in November and $74.5 million in December last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Vietnam in December with 20,481 mt, compared to 7,893 mt in November and 5,392 mt in December last year. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in December include Thailand with 15,915 mt, Canada with 10,745 mt, South Korea with 9,248 mt, and the UAE with 8,724 mt.


