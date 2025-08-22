US OCTG imports down 29.9 percent in June 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 133,381 mt in June this year, down 29.9 percent from May and up 5.8 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $164.0 million in June, compared to $233.2 million in May and $186.0 million in the same month in 2024.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in June with 32,282 mt, compared to 62,241 mt in May and 29,071 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in June include Taiwan with 26,809 mt, Canada with 15,226 mt, and Spain with 12,957 mt.