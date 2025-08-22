 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US OCTG imports down 29.9 percent in June 2025

Friday, 22 August 2025 04:35:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 133,381 mt in June this year, down 29.9 percent from May and up 5.8 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $164.0 million in June, compared to $233.2 million in May and $186.0 million in the same month in 2024.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in June with 32,282 mt, compared to 62,241 mt in May and 29,071 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in June include Taiwan with 26,809 mt, Canada with 15,226 mt, and Spain with 12,957 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

S. Africa preliminarily increases steel import duties to protect local industry

21 Aug | Steel News

US issues preliminary circumvention ruling on OCTG

20 Aug | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices edge down

20 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 12.3 percent in Jan-July 2025

19 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 6.2 percent in H1 2025

19 Aug | Steel News

US rig count remains unchanged and Canadian rig count increases - week 34, 2025

19 Aug | Steel News

Tenaris strengthens offshore operations in Brazil

18 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru posts lower net profit for H1 2025, expects domestic inflationary pressure to persist

18 Aug | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

13 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Canada launches AD probe against OCTG from five countries

13 Aug | Steel News