US standard pipe imports down 5.0 percent in February from January

Friday, 25 April 2025 22:43:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 58,155 mt in February this year, down 5.0 percent from January and down 0.7 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $64.7 million in February, compared to $73.2 million in January and $71.9 million in February last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in February with 13,304 mt, compared to 14,542 mt in January and 14,918 mt in February last year. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in February include Mexico with 8,921 mt, Turkey with 7,598 mt, the UAE with 6,424 mt, and Vietnam with 4,359 mt.


