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US slab imports up 39.7 percent in May 2026 from April

Tuesday, 21 July 2026 10:06:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 509,126 mt in May this year, up 39.7 percent month on month and down 9.0 percent from May 2025. By value, the slab imports totaled $296.5 million in May 2026, compared to $217.1 million in April and $315.2 million in May 2025.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in May with 237,589 mt, compared to 172,642 mt in April and 325,999 mt in May 2025. Other top sources of imported slabs in May included Mexico with 96,670 mt, Indonesia with 52,273 mt, and Vietnam with 47,339 mt.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Slab Semis US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

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