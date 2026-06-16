US slab imports down seven percent in April 2026 from March

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 364,576 mt in April this year, down seven percent month on month and up 11.0 percent from April 2025. By value, the slab imports totaled $217.08 million in April 2026, compared to $226.64 million in March and $191.04 million in April 2025.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in April with 172,641 mt, compared to 222,955 mt in March and 250,655 mt in April 2025. Other top sources of imported slabs in April included Mexico with 97,138 mt, Vietnam with 47,646 mt, and Canada with 27,420 mt.