US slab imports down 21.9 percent in March from February

Monday, 20 May 2024 12:18:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 307,996 mt in March this year, down 21.9 percent month on month and decreasing by 27.1 percent from March last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $222.3 million in March this year, compared to $268.7 million in February and $259.0 million in March 2023.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in March, with 230,329 mt, compared to 341,420 mt in February and 325,637 mt in March 2023. Other top sources of imported slab in March included Canada, with 41,239 mt; and Mexico, with 22,598 mt.